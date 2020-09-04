SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio school nurses are heading to New York City to assist with the city's coronavirus emergency response efforts.

Kristy Shanefelter of Medio Elementary School and Yanira Tovar of McAuliffe Middle School have answered the call for help in the Big Apple as the coronavirus overwhelms their hospitals.

Both Southwest ISD nurses, Shanefelter and Tovar said that they felt a calling, signed up to help, and were called almost immediately as part of an emergency response effort.

Representatives with Southwest ISD said that are "so proud of their commitment to service and wish them a safe stay."