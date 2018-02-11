A 5-year-old San Antonio girl who beat leukemia is now well enough to go to kindergarten. And on Thursday, she was surprised with a school shopping spree.

Heidi Hartman, the daughter of two firefighters, started undergoing cancer treatment when she was just 1 year old, so this will be the first time she can go to school.

“The shopping spree was awarded to her to celebrate what we wanted from day 1. We wanted her to fight cancer, defeat cancer, and be able to live a normal life,” her father said. “The kindness of everybody that gives their hard-earned money to the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society means the world to people fighting cancer. It helps give us hope that one day there will be a cure for all blood cancers. And without their support, it wouldn’t happen.”

KENS 5 photojournalist Alan Kozeluh was there for her big surprise.

