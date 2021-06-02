Graduate accidentally drops teddy bear with father's ashes at Alamodome

Adriah Rivera's father died in 2018 and she's carried a teddy bear with his ashes inside ever since. When she dropped it this week, she thought she lost it forever.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s heartbreaking to lose someone you love, but what about losing them a second time? That’s what nearly happened to one San Antonio family Tuesday night at the Alamodome.

Adriah Rivera carries a teddy bear with her. It was a gift from her uncle following the death of her father, Tony.

"He always told me that – 'I'm your best friend even before I’m your dad, you could tell me anything you want,'" Rivera said.

Rivera and her dad had a special bond.

"I feel like when he passed away, I felt like I lost a bit of myself because he was always there for me," Rivera said.

Rivera was Tony's only child. She said he was a fan of the Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed dancing to Tejano music.

"He loved her. She was his world," Ruby Sanchez, Rivera's mom, said.

After receiving the gift, Rivera has taken the bear everywhere with her. She said having the bear is a comfort to her.

"I just wanted him to see me graduate like he always promised," Rivera said.

With heightened spirits, celebrating a milestone with family and friends, Rivera accidentally dropped the bear at her high school graduation. She said she didn’t notice until they left the ceremony.

"We couldn't find him anywhere," Rivera said.

Rivera said her family called the stadium where the graduation took place, and took to social media. They made Facebook posts, asking anyone who may have seen the bear to help.

"Maybe someone accidentally ripped him or they took him," Rivera said.

Less than two hours after losing the bear, a family reached out, saying they'd found it. Rivera said this was a big relief.

"This is my dad and he has a lot of meaning to him," Rivera said. "He's my best friend."

The family who found the bear saved Rivera from losing her father a second time.

"Just seeing what my daughter was feeling and her reaction to losing the bear all over again," Sanchez said. "It broke my heart over again."

Rivera and the bear are reunited. She said she knows her dad would be proud of her accomplishments. She said although her father may be gone, she knows he will always be with her.