SAN ANTONIO — 14-year-old Styra Goldblatt has always loved to create art. At just 4 years old, she began making customized T-shirts and hats.

Eventually, she expanded her creativity to her own website, where she sells stickers and artwork. Recently, she found another way to innovate her talents.

“During this pandemic, with all the free time I’ve had, I really wanted to take my business to the next level,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can make a difference. Our community needs us more than ever right now, and it’s really important to be selfless and pay it forward.”

Her latest masterpiece is a downloadable COVID-19 coloring pack. Goldblatt designed the sheets to promote social distancing guidelines—all while helping families connect.

The coloring sheets include messages that encourage six feet of distancing, sharing and washing your hands. The coloring pack costs $2 and all of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

“Kids depend on their school to get their food and now that schools across the country are closed, a lot of kids are going hungry,” Goldblatt said. “If parents are out of work and not bringing money home, they can’t afford to feed their kids like they used to.”

Her parents shared how their daughter has always taken initiative to help others. When Hurricane Harvey hit, she hosted a lemonade stand in the neighborhood and donated all of the money to help in relief efforts. In 2018, she created a coloring book for Christus Santa Rosa Children Hospital to help lift the spirits of young patients undergoing treatment.

