ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Groceries have become a hot commodity in 2020.

On Friday, Roseville police received word from a woman who had a month's worth of groceries stolen after someone broke into her car.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the woman had just purchased the food.

Police dispatchers started a collection to help replace the woman's stolen food. In no time, the team had collected enough money to give the woman a gift card to replace the stolen groceries.

Dispatch center employees and the watch commander presented the victim with the gift card Friday night.

"She was overwhelmed with joy," the police department wrote on Facebook. "Throughout these times of uncertainty, we’ve been very fortunate to feel the support of our community. Our team wanted to find a way to give back.

While Roseville Police have not seen a trend of groceries being stolen, they say criminals are placing new value on untraditional items and officers have seen a trend in vehicle break-ins.

