K9 Morgan passed away after a sudden illness.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department announced the passing of their K9 Morgan after a sudden, short illness.

Morgan served the department for over four years.

She was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension but also enjoyed performing demonstrations for children at local schools and being the center of attention.

"Morgan was beautiful, highly intelligent and will be missed tremendously by us all," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Our condolences go out to her partner, Officer Myers and her family who cared for Morgan throughout her illness."

Officer Myers and her family remained by Morgan's side until the very end.

"We are grateful for their strength and commitment to give Morgan the best final days with us. Rest easy sweet girl," they wrote.