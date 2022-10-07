x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Reidsville Police Department in North Carolina loses K9 after short illness

K9 Morgan passed away after a sudden illness.
Credit: Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department announced the passing of their K9 Morgan after a sudden, short illness.

Morgan served the department for over four years. 

She was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension but also enjoyed performing demonstrations for children at local schools and being the center of attention. 

"Morgan was beautiful, highly intelligent and will be missed tremendously by us all," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Our condolences go out to her partner, Officer Myers and her family who cared for Morgan throughout her illness." 

Officer Myers and her family remained by Morgan's side until the very end. 

"We are grateful for their strength and commitment to give Morgan the best final days with us. Rest easy sweet girl," they wrote. 

Credit: Reidsville Police Department

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

High Point firefighters rescue pet python from roof

North Carolina rated 9th most naturally beautiful state, according to recent study

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Body found in ditch; Uvalde CISD meets Monday; Neighbors shoot at each other | KENS 5 News Now

Before You Leave, Check This Out