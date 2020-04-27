CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is no secret that the city of Corpus Christi has a huge problem with stray animals -- including both dogs and cats.

Animals that live on the streets can easily reproduce due to the fact that they are not spayed or neutered. People across the community often find stray dogs, cats, and litters of kittens and puppies in the streets of Corpus Christi.

One local animal shelter, Pee Wee's Pet Adoption, is a no-kill shelter that many rescuers often utilize when they encounter abandoned, stray animals in the community.

Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, Inc. has set record numbers for adoptions and placements of animals, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, chickens, horses, ferrets, chinchillas, and turkeys.

Many of the animals that are taken to Peewee's Pet Adoption are placed throughout the United States, and sometimes even Canada.

There is a large community of animal rescuers that network on social media, mainly Facebook, and coordinate with one another as to which animal needs transportation -- including destination, time, and dates.

One rescuer may drive a certain group of animals to one city, and then another rescuer will take over from there, transporting the animals to another state and rescuer. The process goes on and on until the animals reach their forever homes.

On April 19, Pee Wee's Pet Adoption announced on their Facebook page that over 50 dogs and one kitten started their journey out of Texas, across the United States, to Michigan. With the help of many volunteers and rescue partners, the animals were transported across several states to their new, loving families.

Then, on April 24, Pee Wee's Pet Adoption took to Facebook to announce another 50 animals getting ready to set off on their adventure to meet their new families.

"What a beautiful day. One of our Wisconsin rescue partners met us halfway. We handed off 50 little souls to our friends who will place them in loving homes. Here are a few pictures from our transport meet up today in Pocahontas, Arkansas. Final destination is Wisconsin, exclaimed the social media post!

With the help of many volunteers, rescue groups, and rescue partners, these transportations and placements are made possible all year long.

For more information on Peewee's Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary, Inc., visit their Facebook page or website.

