LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It started with a group of nurses and their support team last Friday night, talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's affected their lives. Then, someone mentioned the death of Bill Withers, the man behind the song, 'Lean on Me.'

It's a reminder to everyone that we're all in this together.

"Being in healthcare, we have to be strong. We can't show our fears and anxieties to the patients, because we're there for them. If they see us breaking down, they'll do the same," Tammy Marks, a Norton PCA with the Cardiac Telemetry Unit, said.

Marks and a number of her colleagues were wrapping up an overnight shift on a 5th floor cardiac unit of Norton Hospital when a nurse began to play Withers' song.

"We just got to singing and making everybody feel good," Marks said.

In a video originally meant as a pick-me-up for the rest of the staff, soon spread across social media, catching the eye of thousands.

"We never expected it would get posted all over. We were just doing something for ourselves," said Marks. "When we're all together, we realize we have to be there for each other and encourage and support each other."

It's a song that's stood the test of time reminding all of us, "there's always tomorrow."

