GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Nestled near the corner of Ferris Street and Forest Park Drive sits a small, black mailbox. It's a project Grand Haven resident Brandi Hafler has had on her mind for the past couple of years.

"I just randomly came across a picture of a prayer mailbox that it literally just said prayer requests on social media. I saved it to my phone because I thought when we move, I want to do that," Hafler said.

The "prayer mailbox" collects prayer requests, and as of this week, it's officially open to the public. Anyone in need can write down their prayer requests, place them in the mailbox, lift up the mailbox flag and Hafler will pray for them.

"Ultimately it’s just a matter of being available to someone so that they aren’t feeling and believing that they’re completely alone," Hafler explained, saying she wants to provide an opportunity for people to be prayed for in a "safe, nonthreatening way."

Prayer requests can be signed or anonymous and, at the moment, are read by solely Hafler, who said she will only reach back out to the sender upon their request.

"I’m not going to go looking for them, and I’m not going to post it on social media or send out emails. I don’t do that. I just want to pray for people," she said.

Hafler posted details of the mailbox on Monday inside the community page Grand Haven Informed and was met with quick encouragement from the community, racking up over 600 likes.

While Hafler said she hasn't received any paper mail yet, someone who saw her Facebook post messaged her privately on Facebook with a request.

"That’s the first request I receive and that’s exciting and totally worth it, and if that's the only one I get, then that's why I was supposed to do it. But, I hope it goes beyond people being excited to see it on social media. I really hope it becomes more than that," she said.

While the mailbox is a physical representation of Hafler's prayer commitment, those who are not in the area can submit requests to Found Upon the Waves where Hafler will view them as well.

"I may never see the actual fruit. I just know that when we give things to God. They’re in his hands and there’s no better place for them," she said.

