Mattress Mack, Spring Fire Department sending toys to Kentucky kids impacted by tornadoes

The Spring Fire Department collected them in its Toys for Tots program and gave the extras to Mack to send to Kentucky families.

HOUSTON — It's going to be a rough Christmas for kids in Kentucky impacted by tornadoes that caused catastrophic damage in some communities.

That's why the Spring Fire Department decided to give hundreds of toys donated to its Toys for Tots to those children. The community came through with so many toys that they ended up with more than needed.

"Spring's love is now on its way to the tornado victims in Kentucky with the blessing of #toysfortots," the fire department tweeted.

They delivered the toys to Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture on Tuesday because he has already begun organizing relief efforts to help Kentuckians.

WOW! Our local Toys for Tots received more toys than needed. So, with their blessing, a Spring Fire caravan delivered the donated toys & food to @MattressMack at @galleryfurn. Spring's love is now on it's way to the tornado victims in #Kentucky with the blessing of #toysfortots!

Mack and Gallery Furniture also surprised nonprofit Buckner International with a special delivery Tuesday. They donated 2,000 pounds -- or one ton -- of clothing for children and adults.

Buckner will offer the clothes to families served by its two Houston-area Buckner Family Hope Centers in Aldine and South Houston.

Buckner is also giving a portion of the clothes to the Star of Hope Mission.