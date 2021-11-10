Marysville couple’s wedding day goes viral after groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle

Their whole lives Macey, who is noticeably smaller, has always had special needs, though Morgan says doctors were never able to diagnose her.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — When it comes to relationships certain cards are held close to the chest.

Other cards we can’t help but lay them all on the table.

Morgan Altier’s hand wouldn’t even exist without her twin sister, Macey.

“I just love her and adore her,” Morgan said.

For 25 years the sisters have been inseparable. Morgan says she’s always admired Macey and, even as kids, she always had to be loving on her and hugging her.

“My mom finally was just like ‘you know what, we love her how she is, we really don’t need to know [and] we don’t need to label it’,” Morgan said. “She is perfect how she is.”

So when Brian was shuffled into the deck six years ago, Morgan laid out her hand: a powerful pair.

“It was just important for him to know that she will forever be in our lives,” Morgan said. “And, one day she might have to live with us and stuff and if you’re not OK with that, it’s not going to work out.”

Brian was all-in saying meeting Macey, for him, was just as important as meeting Morgan’s parents.

“And it was always very important, for Morgan, for whoever she has in her life, to have a relationship with Macey, as well,” Brian said.

A pair of twos now upgraded to three-of-a-kind.

It was only fitting that on Oct. 1, on Morgan and Brian’s wedding day that the spotlight also be shared with Macey.

With his heart full of love and his arms full of Macey, Brian carried his sister-in-law down the aisle. His words of support countering her shyness.

“I just kind of told her I was like ‘Mace, look, all of these people are here to see you’ and then that’s when you see her sit up and she’s just kind of, like, taking it all in,” Brian said.

Morgan says the Tik Tok video has been seen more than 39 million times. A moment fit for royalty.

@morganmwatkins My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne 😭😍 this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok ♬ original sound - Morgan Watkins

“She really was just taking the whole thing in, like it was her moment, you know,” Brian said. “The queen has arrived, sort of thing,” he said laughing.

“I just wanted her to have that ‘all eyes on me, my special moment, I get to dress up, I get to wear a white dress and look pretty’,” Morgan said. “I just wanted her to share that with me.”

The perfect family. The perfect hand that was made complete thanks to its queen of hearts.

Morgan says if and when Macey decides to get married, the family will of course support her, but that right now Macey has no desire to get married.