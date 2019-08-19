SAN ANTONIO — For kids with disabilities, learning to ride a bike can be a real challenge because of difficulties like balance and coordination.

This summer, one special camp wanted to change that.

Riding a bicycle on two wheels is a milestone that most kids are proud of, but for children with special needs, it can pose an extra challenge.

“One could be balance, if that’s an issue with their disability; one could be fear,” Tracey Fontenot, Co-founder and Co-executive Director of Kinetic Kids said.

She wanted to change that so Kinetic Kids partnered with the national non-profit iCan Shine to teach kids how to do it in just five days.

“We have specialized roller bikes they ride, so it really eases that transition from training wheels to two wheels,” Tracey said.

“Once they get out here, it’s just so cool to see their smile and how joyful they are,” seventeen-year-old volunteer, Ty Fontenot said.

It’s a dream come true for many of the kids, like fifteen-year-old Mauricio Esnayra.

“They were kind; they were patient with me,” the soon-to-be ninth-grader said.

At just four years old, Mauricio was hit by a car while crossing the street. The impact left him brain-damaged.

“I’m feeling very proud of myself that I can ride a bike now,” he said.

He’s not only learned a new skill but it offers him a chance for some independence.

“Have fun and ride it in my neighborhood with my friends, my brothers,” Esnayra said.

“What it does for kids with special needs who take longer to learn some skills, it really builds confidence. It really builds their self-assurance as they head into the school year” Tracey said.

Ty Fontenot said he truly enjoyed watching and helping the kids during the camp.

“It’s a life skill that they have learned and it’s so cool to see how we’ve helped them along the way,” he added.

The iCan Shine bike camp is held every year in August in San Antonio. The program takes about forty kids with registration beginning around April.

You can find more information on this or any of two hundred and fifty sports and recreation programs offered for kids with disabilities here.

