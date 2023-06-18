Holy Mackerel: This 8-year-old caught a huge bass on Father's Day in Idaho

A young angler caught, and released, the fish from Sawyers Pond in Emmett.

EMMETT, Idaho — Father's Day has a lot of different traditions, everyone celebrates in their own way, but one activity that has stood the test of time is fishing. Ryan Jeppesen, a father himself, was out with the family fishing at Sawyers Pond in Emmett, Idaho. Suddenly, his daughter, eight-year-old Cora, caught a whopping two-foot-long bass using only a three-foot kids pole.

"I caught this big fish...I was trying to reel it in, but my dad helped me and we caught the big fish.... my dad was pretty proud of it," Cora said.

Cora's mom, Cami Jeppesen said it took her about five minutes to reel the fish in. She said the family had just arrived at the pond and was walking to the dock when Cora baited her hook. Cami said that her daughter was just dipping her pole in trying to catch a smaller fish when the bass rushed up and took the bait.

Hook, line and sinker.

"Not sure of the weight but it was approximately 24 inches long. Unfortunately, they did not have anything with them to measure or weigh it. It was half her size. It was a MONSTER! Catch and release so he’s still out there!," Cami said.

Her mom added; "We are extremely proud of her and excited for her. Her dad and I both love to fish (we both grew up with outdoorsy parents, and we are both grateful our kids love to fish as well!"

After the whopper of a fish story, the afternoon still wasn't over, Cora even caught a few more of, what she called, "regular size fish."

