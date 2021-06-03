Killeen firefighters rescue kitten at intersection 😻

"He was saved, a little dirty but unharmed," the city wrote. "Thanks, KFD, for always coming to the rescue... even for kittens!!!"

KILLEEN, Texas — When someone -- or rather something -- is in need of rescuing, you can always count on the Killeen Fire Department.

On Thursday, members of KFD are receiving praise after they saved a little kitten at a busy intersection Thursday, the City of Killeen posted to Facebook.

When a car was stopped at the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and S. 28th Street, the kitten decided to climb in the wheel, the city wrote.

KFD's crews from Rescue 2 and Medic 2 quickly responded. They were able to remove the tire and recover the kitten unharmed.

"He was saved, a little dirty but unharmed," the city wrote. "Thanks, KFD, for always coming to the rescue... even for kittens!!!"