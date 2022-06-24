Key to the Alamo award to be presented to Harini Logan, National Spelling Bee champ

Way to go, Harini! She won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June, now she's getting a key to the Alamo!

SAN ANTONIO — Harini Logan, the San Antonio native who won the National Spelling Bee, is expected to receive a key to the Alamo Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Logan was crowned the spelling bee winner in June after spelling 22 words correctly in 90 seconds during the final spell-off lightning round.

Before that, in 2021 she was featured on KENS 5's Kids Who Make SA Great for her love of words.

"Words are so much more than what they seem. Words are so much more than what they mean," Harini said.

During June's spelling bee, she was one of the best-known spellers entering, and a crowd favorite for her poise and positivity. She won more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.