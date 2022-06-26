First person with Down Syndrome to complete Austin Marathon will participate in Boston Marathon

Kayleigh Williamson was chosen by Adidas to run in the Boston Marathon. She will be the second runner with a cognitive disability to participate.

AUSTIN, Texas — In February, Kayleigh Williamson became the first person with Down syndrome to complete the Austin Marathon. Now, she will be the second person with a cognitive disability to participate in the Boston Marathon.

According to a release, Adidas chose Williamson to join the Boston run under bib number 321. It's all part of the "Runner 321" program developed in partnership with Adidas and the Boston Marathon to challenge marathons around the world to designate bib 321 for a runner with a cognitive disability who wants to participate.

Williamson made history earlier this year when she completed the Austin Marathon. She was joined by supporters, her mother and her former trainer for the run. Williamson completed the run with a time of 6 hours, 43 minutes and 51 seconds.

The Austin City Council a month later issued a proclamation honoring Williamson and declaring Feb. 20, 2022 "Kayleigh Williamson Day."

But that was hardly her first run, or her first time being the first. In 2017 she became the first person with Down Syndrome to finish the Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon.

Williamson's dedication led her to complete 16 half marathons and a full marathon, paving the way for her entrance to the 2023 Boston Marathon.

