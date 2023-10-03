A night out on the town turned into a hospital visit for this mom-to-be.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a heartwarming story from right here in Greensboro!

John Crist, a stand-up comedian, performed in the Tanger Center over the weekend. A mom-to-be, her spouse and a couple of buddies went to see him perform.

According to the spouse, the couple had joked earlier in the day that Crist was going to send her into labor from laughing too hard.

And would you believe it? That joke became a reality.

After the show, the group was walking out of the Tanger Center when the mom-to-be's water broke, according to the spouse.

While at the labor and delivery center, the spouse sent the comedian a personal message relaying the story at a yawn-inducing 1:40 a.m. Crist posted the message, cropping out personal information.

Crist wrote, "Good to be back in the dirty south!! Also how do I respond to that dm?".

The picture of the message has at least 13,000 reactions and over 300 comments.

What can we say, Crist clearly has jokes that deliver.

