She started going to church at an early age. Now at 100, she creates sense of home for others

Devout Christian mother Jessie Vinson turned 100 Wednesday.

GEORGIA, USA — Born on October 12, 1922 in Colquitt, Georgia, the oldest of eight children, Jesse Vinson’s parents raised her in a Christian home surrounded by love and affection.

At a very early age, one evening while “playing church” with her siblings, Vinson showed early signs of her interest in Jesus Christ, her granddaughter told 11Alive. One day, she decided to no longer pretend and become a devout Christian.

Even when twice widowed, she used her faith to help her neighbors and family by sharing with them. She would invite them to church and collect donations for bereaved families.

“She still prays, and she reads her bible every day and night. She loves God, her family, her church and community,” her eldest granddaughter, Shilliegh Lewis said.

Vinson, who lives in Atlanta now, has seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandkids (with one more due next month).

And for all the Atlanta Braves and Hawks fans, Vinson is also a huge supporter of the two sports teams and watches them with great excitement and joy.