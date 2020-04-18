The sounds of honking and cheers could be heard for minutes outside the home of Laura and Billie Mays, on Friday evening.

The noise made neighbors come to their doors. As they watched, they saw a line of cars covered with signs. A parade moved along their street honoring the couple.

Family and friends arranged the special 75th anniversary.

The Mays’ have experienced a lot over more than seven decades of marriage. However, since they couldn’t be together physically with their family due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, their 33 family members and close friends arranged the special 75th anniversary parade and brought it to the couple’s front yard.

Billie Mays said, “The thing we’re most proud of is our family. We love them all so much.”

Billie is 94 years old. Laura is 93.

Laura Mays said, "This wedding ring’s been on ever since we got married.”

At one point, family and friends arranged a wide circle around the couple to sing an anniversary song. While surrounded in that circle of love and support, the couple shared their secret to 75 years.

Laura said, "Living a clean life. Christian life. And staying busy.”

Being busy isn’t slowing down the couple. They say it is only making them stronger.

“We just live a great life,” Mays said.

The couple says staying busy is allowing them to love longer.

