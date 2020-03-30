Shelter-in-place doesn't mean being stuck inside. A lot of people have been taking advantage of trails and parks around North Texas to go for a walk.

Those who have ventured outside may have noticed something inspiring.

Over the past couple of weeks, the hashtag #ChalkYourWalk has popped up all over social media. The idea behind it is to leave inspiring messages or drawings on sidewalks to encourage the growing number of people out for a walk.

"It's kind of nice to hear good stuff from it," said one walker, Ashley Dinh.

"It's definitely very encouraging to see that emphasized in such a time of chaos," said another walker, Colby Williamson.

Many walkers admitted that sitting in the house and hearing the growing toll COVID-19 has taken on the country has been overwhelming. That's why they welcome the chalk artwork aimed at getting people to smile.

"If I saw someone that said, 'Smile,' I would obviously smile right there," said area resident Cassie Lane. "It's awesome people are doing that."

"It gives you hope, for sure," Dinh said.

More on WFAA: