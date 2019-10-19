SAN ANTONIO — It was a Friday night football surprise for a Madison High School student—Jordan Allen was crowned homecoming queen.

She is beating the odds. Allen was born with hypothalamic hamartoma, a tumor on her brain stem. Doctors told her parents she would only have four months to live.

However, 18 year later, she is full of life and was crowned Homecoming queen Friday night.

The announcement caught her off-guard. Her parents were there for the special moment, and said it's an act of God that their daughter could be there for it.

"It was great," Allen said. I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it."

"It has been a journey, but it is been amazing," said John, her father. "We are very proud and very blessed. Jordan is an inspiration to a lot of people. Tonight, is not only a testament of Jordan but a testament of her peers."

The votes were overwhelmingly in favor of Jordan. High school graduation is next for the teenager; she crosses the stage and grabs her diploma in June.