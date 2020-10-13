NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A senior at Mount Saint Mary Academy is teaming up with the Niagara County SPCA to help shelter dogs get adopted through a unique bow tie business.
Kylie Cocca, 17, created Bubba's Bow Ties, named after her bulldog Bubba, to show shelter dogs in a different light.
Cocca makes each colorful bow tie by hand for shelter dogs to wear on their collars. She recently made one for every dog at the Niagara County SPCA
“I started the Bubba’s Bow Ties business to help dogs who are in need be adopted and to help make them more stylish," Cocca said. "I love dogs and love to visit shelters with this! I plan to hopefully show off the bow ties to make the wonderful and adoptable dogs get homes."
Cocca hopes that when people visit the shelter they will take a second look at the dogs and see how special each one is. She also plans on selling bow ties at the SPCA to help raise money for the shelter.
“We are so grateful to Kylie for coming up with this sweet and wonderful idea! The smiles on the shelter dog’s faces were priceless when we put on their bow ties and kind acts like this really do make a difference in finding them their forever homes,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement at Niagara County SPCA.