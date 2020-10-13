Kylie Cocca, 17, has been making colorful bow ties by hand for shelter dogs to wear on their collars.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A senior at Mount Saint Mary Academy is teaming up with the Niagara County SPCA to help shelter dogs get adopted through a unique bow tie business.

Kylie Cocca, 17, created Bubba's Bow Ties, named after her bulldog Bubba, to show shelter dogs in a different light.

Cocca makes each colorful bow tie by hand for shelter dogs to wear on their collars. She recently made one for every dog at the Niagara County SPCA

“I started the Bubba’s Bow Ties business to help dogs who are in need be adopted and to help make them more stylish," Cocca said. "I love dogs and love to visit shelters with this! I plan to hopefully show off the bow ties to make the wonderful and adoptable dogs get homes."

Cocca hopes that when people visit the shelter they will take a second look at the dogs and see how special each one is. She also plans on selling bow ties at the SPCA to help raise money for the shelter.