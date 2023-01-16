This moment between a Glendale firefighter and his daughter is warming the internet's heart

The Glendale Fire Department shared this heartwarming moment as a captain's daughter ran to greet him after he stopped a fire on their home street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bring your daughter to work day turned out to be a wonderful surprise for Captain Colson with the Glendale Fire Department. When he had to put out a fire down the street from his home, his daughter was right there to greet him when he was done.

The heartwarming moment was caught on camera by Colson's wife as their daughter ran down the street to say hello just before he swept the little girl into a hug.

Glendale fire shared the photo to their Facebook page, and we have to agree: their fire family is the best!

As you can imagine, followers flooded the comments section with cute messages and appreciation for the tender family moment.

"That pic could win an award," on commenter wrote on Facebook.

"This is everything," another poster exclaimed.

Check out the full post below.



This is a moment that just had to be shared. Captain Colson responded to a call down the street from his home. Once the... Posted by Glendale Fire Department on Sunday, January 15, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.



More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

WE ❤ ARIZONA