Little girl receives heart transplant after spending first year of life in Louisville hospital

Isla Brown has spent all but 5 days of her life at Norton's Children's Hospital due to a severe heart defect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This little girl's birthday present came a bit early.



Heath officials said after Isla was born, doctors found out that she had hypoplastic right heart syndrome. This is a congenital heart defect where the right side of the heart is underdeveloped.

In severe cases, the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs leading to heart failure.

Officials said Isla also has a condition called CHARGE syndrome, a very rare disorder that arises during early fetal development and affects multiple organ systems.

Norton doctors said after they determined other measures wouldn’t reverse her heart condition, she was put on the heart transplant list last August.

She received a new heart on Jan. 13 and finally went home Thursday -- just in time to celebrate her first birthday on March 1.

