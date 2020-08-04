ST. LOUIS — There are so many people fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s show them some gratitude.

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other,” is a quote from Randy Pausch.

Today in St. Louis’ Rene Knott posted a video of himself clapping for 15 seconds for health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

“Join me in saluting the job that our doctors, nurses, medical staff, paramedics and first responders are doing in the fight against the coronavirus. Record a 15 second video of yourself giving them a standing ovation and add it to this post. Thank you,” Rene wrote on Facebook.

The response was incredible. About a dozen people shared videos on the post of themselves clapping. Others commented to show their gratitude.

“Hospital maintenance, housekeeping, all medical techs, every person doing their jobs taking care of our precious patients. Thank you,” Linda Rasch wrote.

Jamie Eyrich posted a 45 second video of himself clapping on Rene’s page. He also encouraged others to do the same.

The power of social media – to share something so positive in a tough time.

Wendy Adams posted a video her of herself clapping while looking at her daughter who is a nurse.

A big thank you to everyone on the front lines from all of us at 5 On Your Side.

