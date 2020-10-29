Halloween cuties: ORMC staff craft costumes for NICU babies

Tiny costumes for the 2020 celebration include Yoda, Superman, Harry Potter and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Halloween is all about costumes, candy and fun, and the staff at ORMC are making sure NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in style.

You can see a full gallery of NICU babies and their costumes below.

“Our NICU staff is committed to caring for our smallest patients and helping families cope during these challenging times,” said Madison Tate, Director of Marketing & Community Relations at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

“Having an activity such as this gives the families a fun distraction during an otherwise stressful time. This ORMC Halloween tradition is an example of the extra mile our staff is willing to take to bring a smile to their faces," said Tate.