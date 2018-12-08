ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— For one 8-year-old girl, Tropicana Filed became part of her field of dreams Thursday night.

The ceremonial pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles was thrown by Hailey Dawson from Las Vegas, who just so happens to have a 3-D printed prosthetic hand.

Hailey was born with a rare birth defect, called "Poland Syndrome," which left her hand underdeveloped.

Hailey says it’s her goal to throw out the first pitch at every big-league ballpark.

Her mom says it's all about drawing attention to Poland Syndrome.

Hailey's mom says one man who reached out to her was 51 years old, and had the same syndrome as Hailey, but had no idea what it was till he saw a story about it.

