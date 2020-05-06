Fundraisers for Austin police protest victims raise more than $320,000 in 4 days

Investigations have been launched after protesters were mistakenly shot with less-lethal rounds by Austin police.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and Austin City Council are currently reviewing policies after police admitted to shooting multiple people with less-lethal rounds by accident during Austin protests in solidarity for George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

In a press conference on Monday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed investigations are underway in regard to three specific incidents in which a 20-year-old Texas State University student, a 16-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman were struck by these rounds.

The Texas State student has since been identified by his brother as Justin Howell. In an op-ed published by the Texas A&M student newspaper "The Batallion," Joshua Howell said his brother suffered a fractured skull and has brain damage.

"Doctors anticipate that when he wakes up, he will have difficulty telling his left from his right," he said.

As more reports are surfacing about the victims, many people are reaching out wondering how they can help.

A handful of people have started fundraising campaigns to help these victims. GoFundMe has verified two of the four campaigns below, which have already raised more than $320,000 to help the victims with their medical bills:

Justin Howell

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign for Justin Howell has raised more than $110,000.

This campaign was created by Gregory Arellano, a former Texas State journalism and digital media student and podcaster. He said that although he does not personally know the Howell family, when he saw video of the incident, he was moved to do something.

"I became physically ill and emotionally devastated," he said. "My body was shaking with anger and sorrow and I couldn’t sit by and do nothing."

He said it's only been about a day since the fundraiser has been published, and he is "ecstatic and humbled by humanity's generosity and commitment to justice."

"Right now I’m speaking with administrators from the Texas State Dean of Students office, who are facilitating contact between myself and the Howell family, and I’m giving them as much time and space as they need until they decide to come and take the reigns," he said.

Anthony Evans

Another campaign has been started for protester Anthony Evans. It has raised more than $27,000.

According to his family, Evans was protesting in Austin when he was shot by a beanbag round. They state he needed emergency surgery to prevent further damages to his jaw and a metal plate had to be inserted.

"Anthony is back home," his family wrote. "Surgery went well and he is with us now recovering. While we know his jaw will be completely healed in about six weeks, we hope and pray his mental state will be OK too. This was a very traumatic experience for him but we know he is strong and he will overcome it."

Brad Levi Ayala

A campaign for Brad Levi Ayala has raised more than $158,000.

The GoFundMe identifies him as the 16-year-old shot in the head at an Austin protest on May 30. The fundraiser states he was "standing quietly" on the hill when he was struck by a less-lethal round.

"He is recovering and stable but the recovery will be a long process," the fundraiser organizer said.

Edwin Ayala, the brother of Brad, spoke to the Austin City Council on Thursday during a live public session.

"We thought he was going to die," he said. "He was still in his Jersey Mike's uniform when they shot him. ... We just want to know the truth. We just want transparency from the police to know what happened."

In that same session, Chief Manley said police will no longer be firing beanbag rounds into protest crowds.

GoFundMe said it is still reviewing and working with the family on this campaign. A link will be provided once it is verified.

Saraneka "Nemo" Martin

A campaign has also been started by Kenneth Martin, who claims to be the husband of the pregnant woman shot by Austin police. It has raised more than $25,000.

The fundraiser states he and Saraneka Martin were protesting for George Floyd when police began firing into the crowd.

"We got up to run for shelter, when horrifically Nemo got shot with projectiles in her abdomen and in her back while pregnant," he wrote. "We were lucky to receive medical attention from on-scene medics as well as offsite medical attention. Our baby is miraculously OK, as far as we know, but we will definitely need another check-up.

GoFundMe said it is still reviewing and working with the family on this campaign. A link will be provided once it is verified.

To learn more about GoFundMe's policies, click here.