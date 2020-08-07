Former trash removal service worker gets accepted to Harvard Law School

"No one can promise you that life will be fair, but if you keep your eyes on the prize everything will fall into place," Stanton told CBS News.

WASHINGTON — His original plan was to become a professional boxer, but that all came crashing down after an injury and turned his dreams to another reality.

After a few obstacles, 24-year-old Bowie-native Rehan Stanton is calling Harvard Law School his new home, according to a post on his social media.

He started off at Bowie State University in 2014, and two years later, transferred to University of Maryland, earning a history degree with a 3.84 GPA.

WUSA9 first learned about Stanton back in 2018 as the UMD's student commencement speaker. He talked about how after graduating from high school, he got a job at a trucking company hauling garbage and painting dumpsters. With the support and encouragement from his coworkers, he was able to pursue his college degree.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have gone to college," Stanton said in 2018.

Stanton said he struggled in school and even had a teacher tell him he needed to be in special education classes.

He said after high school, he received rejection letters from every college he applied to and chose to be a sanitation worker to help his single father, who worked tirelessly to put food on the table for his family. He said he would wake up at 4 a.m. every day to work, head to class and then return to work to finish his shift.

"Thinking back at all the people that helped me, it's just failure wasn't an option," Stanton told CBS News.

He never quit. He just kept going.