SAN ANTONIO — As adults get older, many of them choose to ‘age in place,’ meaning they prefer to stay in their own homes as they get older.

As the years pass, some seniors are not always able to keep up with the independent lifestyle.

One local man got the help he needed thanks to a generous group of students.

The group is from Living Rock Academy in Bulverde and they didn’t hesitate when 81-year-old Willie Schulz needed a hand with his yard.

“Their parents raised them in the right direction. The old people can’t do it anymore,” Schulz said.

18-year-old Mitch Staskavage said it is important to give back to the community.

“Mainly we’re just trying to be out here to help out some of the people nearby; to help out some of the elderly that may not be able to do it themselves. Us being younger, we can come out here and help them out,” Staskavage said.

17-year-old Josh Peterson said it’s important for young people to follow their lead and help people when they need it.

“It’s just nice to be able to give back and help out people. Get a good work ethic and learn about how it is to get out here and work in the hot sun and just be able to work and give back,” Peterson said.

Helping people like Willie Schulz is something they were happy to do.

Schulz’s life has been full of ups and downs but he has never stopped smiling.

“My wife got killed in 1984 and that left me with a 7 year old girl. My daughter is now 44 years old. She is a minister in Houston; she talks to me every day,” he said.

Schultz’s infectious smile and catch phrase ‘it’s the best of the best!’ always makes those around him smile too.

Sandra Faust is one of them. She works for the non-profit organization Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center that helps pair the teens with older adults like Willie. The center has been helping adults over the age of fifty for almost thirty years.

“It was started by a group of people that wanted to get together; they wanted to play cards and do things. We are a nonprofit and we do lunch and learns. The seniors can get educated on all kinds of subjects like Alzheimer’s or diabetes classes," Faust said. "We had a cooking class, card-making, Zumba, ballet. You’ve got to keep moving. We’ve got seniors as old as 88. We have one that’s turning 94 next week.”

The program is also involved in the Meals on Wheels program.

“We serve 53 clients presently and we have a team of volunteers that deliver hot meals every day. It starts with the cooking of the meal to being packaged then we have another crew that takes the meals out to seniors everywhere.” Faust added.

Faust says the Living Rock Academy group is always ready to help.

“They’re wonderful; they are always smiling and it’s not like a big deal for them to do it so it’s amazing. It’s really important for somebody like Willie because it might be the only person they see that day,” she said.

They all hope this effort will inspire others to think of their neighbors, especially the older ones, who often need help but just don’t ask.

“Life is not only about yourself. You have to share the love with everyone,” Staskavage said.

Shultz said he is simply blessed.

The Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center is also looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in helping senior citizens, click here.