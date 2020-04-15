SAN ANTONIO — Dunkin' franchisees in Texas are thanking local heroes with a little more than a coffee break.

Throughout the Lone Star State, Dunkin' is donating pounds of coffee, Dunkin' Keurig K-cup pods and Dunkin' gift cards to several local hospitals.

Additionally, Dunkin' has launched an online gift card site to allow guests across the country to thank their local healthcare workers amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“On behalf of everyone at Dunkin’, we want to send a heartfelt thank you to the heroes across America who are tirelessly protecting our communities – the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone on the front lines of this crisis,” said Celia Cody, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Brands.

To date, Dunkin' has donated a combined 240 pounds of Dunkin' ground coffee, 216 K-cup pods, and 50 Dunkin' gift cards to the following hospitals in Texas: