"In an unbelievable twist of fate, Eileen happened to see Rocky, completely by chance... but that was certainly her baby boy!"

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas dog was reunited with his owner after missing for three years, thanks to the power of social media.

The Humane Society of Central Texas (HSCTX) shared this joyous news after Rocky, now 15 years old, was seen on its Facebook page by his owner Eileen.

The humane center brought Rocky in after a Samaritan found him on the side of the road without the strength to stand. The City of Waco veterinary team assessed him and learned he likely has cancer, impaired vision and mobility issues.

Not wanting him to spend a night at the shelter, the humane society got into contact with a local hospice animal rescue group, Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home, so that Rocky -- named Batiste by employees -- could be surrounded by other hospice animals and plenty of love.

"This sweet dog perked up, he was able to walk on his own, and he began eating more than his fair share of food!," the humane society said after he was taken in by the rescue group.

Employees posted a picture of "Batiste" on the HSCTX Facebook page as a success story. Eileen stumbled upon that Facebook post and sent a message to HSCTX asking if that was her dog, Rocky, who went missing three years prior.

"In an unbelievable twist of fate, Eileen happened to see Rocky, completely by chance... looking [three] years older and a little worse for the wear, but that was certainly her baby boy!," HSCTX said.

A reunion was scheduled the next day and though "he couldn't exactly jump for joy, but everyone else did!"

"Today, Rocky is living his best life back in the same home where he grew up, truly enjoying the last chapter of his life!," they said.