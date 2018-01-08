BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) -- No doubt, the blue badge means everything to the Verdeck family.

Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck with the Burlington Police Department has served 30 years on the force. Faithfully serving his community and standing by his fellow law enforcement officers.

The blue badge runs deep. Even his daughter, Tatiana Verdeck, works as a telecommunicator with the Burlington Police Department.

But all good things must come to an end eventually. After 30 years, Monday marked a new chapter in Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck’s life.

It marked the day he retired from the police department.

His daughter, Tatiana Verdeck surprised her father by announcing his end-of-duty radio call in an emotional farewell.

“All units please be advised that C2, Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck, is 10-42 after 30 years of loyalty and dedicated service. Thank you for everything you have done. Daddy, I love you and I’m so proud of you.”

So, what’s next for Verdeck? His days will be filled with grandkids and fun trips to the beach among many other things!

Thank you, Chief Verdeck, for all that you have done for your community over the years.

