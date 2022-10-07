82-year-old crochets over 170 colorful hats for students at SC School for the Deaf and the Blind

With autumn approaching and temperatures cooling, Pitts thought each student at SCSDB could use a warm, colorful hat.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of kids at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind are now rocking warm hats thanks to the kindness of one woman.

The school said Julia Pitts (Judy) delivered over 170 crocheted hats for the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.

“I’ve been crocheting for over 50 years,” Pitts said. “During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind came to mind.”

Some hats are yellow with red pom poms, others are grey with pizza patches and there are even some hats crocheted into the shapes of pigs, foxes and bears. Every student at SCSDB was able to receive a hat that was special for them.

“The SCSDB Foundation is so grateful to Judy for thinking of our students this time of year," Sam Hook, Executive Director of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation, said. "Smiles have been delivered all across campus because of these handmade hats."

