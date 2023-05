Talk about a "feel good Friday" story!

SAN ANTONIO — One little boy wanted to thank CPS Energy after they restored he and his family's power.

The company took to Twitter to share photos and sweet messages from CJ, who thanked the employees for everything they do.

The employees went to visit CJ and gave him a plush Gaston, which is their mascot.

"Thank you for what you do. I love you," CJ's note said. He sure seems to love his dog stuffed animal too that's rocking a CPS Energy hat!

