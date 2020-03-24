AUSTIN, Texas — It's safe to assume some of you are getting a little stir crazy and wishing for more human interaction. One group of Austin area friends found a way to still connect – while staying apart.

It's becoming our new normal: kitchens or living rooms as offices.

"I've enjoyed it so far, but I think I'll go stir crazy after a while," Katie Barrett said. "They've scheduled like, little like coffee hours and stuff for us to do though ... It's good to have an excuse to talk, especially when you live alone."

But for her and some of her coworkers, that wasn't enough for these unusual times.

"Yeah, desperate times make you do weird things like video happy hours with all of your friends," she said.

It's a way to stay in each other's lives. Catching up over cocktails gives them a way to remain connected.

Chipping away at the feeling of loneliness, even if they don't know what's next.

They're all just looking forward to when things get back to normal.

"Does anyone want to post to our hashtag, #FacetimeHappyHour so that Carolina and I can get our own sign," Katie said in the chat. "If you hashtag #FacetimeHappyHour and tag El Arroyo – El Arroyo is having an 'El Arroyo Quarantine Challenge' and then whoever wins it gets their own sign."

Because at the end of it all, they know they still have each other even in this new normal.

