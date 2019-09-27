COPPERAS COVE, Texas — From school lunch workers to aides and teachers, the men and women who help raise our nation's children are often selfless, taking on important responsibilities and often being paid relatively low wages.

Recently, a Central Texas school bus driver caught our eye for going above and beyond to care for the children he encounters.

Copperas Cove ISD driver Jerry Martin noticed the grass at one of his bus stops was growing a little high. And, he didn't want his students to be stuck standing in the weeds while waiting for the bus.

Apparently, the home near the bus stop is vacant. So, the yard isn't being maintained.

Wanting to give his students the best experience, he went out and mowed the grass at the bus stop. A photo posted by the school district, which is located not far from Fort Hood, shows Mr. Martin wearing a baseball cap and pushing a red lawnmower.

"Three cheers for Mr. Martin!" the school district wrote on Facebook.

It's clear he takes pride in caring for his students. Thanks, Mr. Martin!

