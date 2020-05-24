Hundreds turn out for parade celebrating Cibolo boy's road back from cancer

"Family and friends couldn't visit, and that was very hard for Reagan," said his mother about his time in the hospital.

CIBOLO, Texas — In an atmosphere of troubling healthcare headlines and uncertain times that have forced us to spend more time inside than we're used to, hundreds of neighbors and family members turned out in a socially distanced parade in Cibolo to celebrate a young boy's resilient fight against cancer.

"We knew it was going to be a great parade, but this was just amazing," said Rebecca Lee, as more than 200 vehicles came out in a procession Saturday for her son, 9-year-old Reagan.

Reagan's story starts last August, when his parents got news no parent wants to hear: Their son was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a cancer oft he nervous system. It required aggressive treatment, and Reagan has spent most of his time since March hospitalized.

"Family and friends couldn't visit, and that was very hard for Reagan," Rebecca said. "I feel like one of the things that got him through each treatment or every round of chemo was seeing people. There were always people coming to see him and he was not afforded that through the toughest part of chemo."