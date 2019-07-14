BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family in Buffalo lost everything when flames destroyed their home on Frankfort Avenue on Thursday.

The fire happened just hours before a 6-year-old boy's birthday party. There wasn't much to celebrate. But that changed a bit on Sunday.

It was a pretty special moment for Erick Hill, whose family was getting ready for his birthday bash when the fire broke out.

One Buffalo fireman was injured while fighting the fire, and the house was deemed a total loss.

But just three days later, those same firemen gave him a special surprise.

"There's no amount of thanks that you can give for all of this," said Jamia Jones, Erick's mother. "All the gifts, all the time, they didn't have to do it, like you said, and I'm just so grateful."

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1,300 for the family.

The Buffalo firemen also named Erick an honorary member of Engine 33 and told him that he is welcome to stop by to see them or the trucks any time he wants.

