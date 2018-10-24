A lot of teachers have changed their students’ lives for the better. But one Boerne teacher made an impact years before her student even walked into her classroom.

All around Boerne North Middle School, you can see signs that read “What If.” It’s this year’s school motto, and a question teachers like Jennifer Alexander work to inspire in their students.

“I get to see their growth,” Alexander said.

Before changing lives in classrooms, Alexander saved them as an EMT for Bandera County. One call she’ll never forget was a baby girl named Hailey who was hurt badly in a lawn mower accident.

“They lost her once in the helicopter,” Tammy Winn described. “They had to revive her.”

Alexander and another EMT, Brett Humphus, who’s now her husband, got her to a hospital but didn’t hear anything after that.

“You have those thoughts in your head, ‘I hope she keeps her leg. I hope she's able to use her hand,’ and you don't hear anything else so you don't know,” Alexander said.

But 11 years later, in a classroom miles away from Bandera where the accident happened, a little girl named Hailey turned in a class project called a “life map” with “run over by a lawnmower” as event No. 2.

That’s when Jennifer Alexander had a “what if” of her own.

“Her eyes got big, and I said, ‘I can't believe it either,’” Alexander described.

After school, Hailey ran to the car to tell her grandma.

“I had tried to find out who helped and I could never get anywhere,” Winn said. “So I just kind of, after years, I let it go, but I always wondered.”

On Wednesday, Winn got the reunion she’s waited more than a decade for, and Humphus and Alexander got the answers they were waiting for.

“She sure did, she kept her leg. She sure does, she writes with that hand,” Alexander said. “She shows me the scars and I'm like wow, that was that kid in the ambulance. We weren't even sure if she'd keep her hand.”

