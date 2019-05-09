BOERNE, Texas — Rilyn Gonzalez was born with a condition called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita that affects her muscle growth and keeps her joints from forming properly.

The four year old uses a wheelchair or her leg braces to get around. When she's at Van Raub Elementary School, her teacher's aide, Heidi Faseler, holds her up to help her get wherever she needs to go. But last Thursday, Faseler took a leap of faith and let Rilyn take her first step on her own.

"I'm just so proud of her," Faseler said. "Now I just have to stand there and put my hands in the front and the back in case she trips. It really is all her. She's putting in the work."

Rilyn's parents, Desirae Lopez and Travis Gonzalez, were thrilled to see their daughter take her first steps. Rilyn has been working with a physical therapist for years to get stronger.

"To finally see her do it, and be able to show her classmates and her teachers, that was what was fun," Lopez said. "It was a good feeling, I was happy."

"I mean, words can't even describe it," Gonzalez said. "I'm just grateful that it's finally happening."

They say the final push for their daughter was wanting to play with her friends at recess. "She's very strong-willed," Gonzalez said. "Every day, when she would go out to the playground, she would express how much she wanted to be running around with everyone else."

She hasn't stopped walking since.

"She asks to walk from the car to the house, or she'll ask to go from the living room to her room," Lopez said. "Anything she can do, she wants to."

"I had to stop what I was doing at work, call everyone. Let them know what big steps she was taking," Gonzalez said.

With the rest of Pre-K ahead of her, those big steps will take her far.

