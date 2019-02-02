SAN ANTONIO — A very special high school student passionate about basketball had the chance to hit the hardwood in a meaningful way Friday night, with her community and peers cheering her on.

Celeste Curiel is a senior at Reagan High, and also the manager for the girls' basketball team. She also has autism, but she doesn't let that stop her; she participates in Special Olympics games for Reagan High.

Her coach and team, however, suited her up for a whole new level of athletic experience Friday, one where she got to play for a few minutes alongside the best players at her school, and on Senior Night to boot.

After shooting around with her team before the game against Roosevelt, Curiel got the ball in her hands right after tipoff...and went on to score the first points of the game. She's a two-way player, though, so she hustled to the other end of the court and nabbed a steal!

KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta was at the game and got to talk to Curiel, her coach and her family. Watch out for his full story in the coming days.