ATLANTA — She has been through a lot in her lifetime. In particular, two global pandemics.

Bea Lindblad was born Aug. 3, 1916. When she was 2 years old, she had and survived the Spanish flu. When she was 103 she had and survived COVID-19.

Today she turns 104.

According to her niece, Barbara Nash, Lindblad tested positive for COVID-19 and had it for many weeks with no symptoms.

Monday morning, her family members from all over the country celebrated with her over Zoom. The call included nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.