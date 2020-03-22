ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Social distancing is changing the way we communicate with others. It’s also making people get creative when it comes to major life milestones.

Baby Mylo was born during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to restrictions, his mother Maggie couldn’t have the proper introduction with his new extended family.

That’s when she got creative. She said she got the idea of introducing her new baby boy to family through the window from working at senior living facilities. She said a lot of people at those senior living facilities are having their families come say “hi” through the windows.

You can see from the photos her extended family was ecstatic to “meet” Mylo!

