Austin ISD students reconnect via virtual dance party before the start of the school year

Hosted by the Austin Ed Fund and the Parks and Recreation Department, the virtual event gave students the chance to also help their classmates in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District students and their families started off Saturday morning by busting a move, as a fun way to reconnect before the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

While DJ Mel mixed different songs, students were able to message each other and chat about the upcoming school year. It was also a chance for students to become aware of the resources available to them before the school year and how they can help other students in need with supplies and meals.

"Today's event was just a great way to get the kids up and moving, especially on a rainy day. As we head into this year – which is just an extraordinary year for everybody, especially for parents – we are just trying to step in and fill gaps where there's a need through the Austin Ed Fund," said Michelle Wallis, the executive director of the fund.

If you'd like to help students and teachers during this challenging semester, click here to make a donation to the fund.