x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Heartwarming

Austin girl's wish to design a dress granted by Macy's, Make-A-Wish

Elizabeth's exclusive dress design is available online and at 12 Macy's stores, including Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall.

AUSTIN, Texas — What Elizabeth wanted most of all was to design a dress. With the help of Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas, her dream has come true.

Elizabeth, a six-year-old Austin girl who has been diagnosed with leukemia, had the opportunity to design a colorful floral maxi dress with assistance from style experts at Macy's Fashion Office and I.N.C. International Concepts.

Macy's Barton Creek Square and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas then surprised Elizabeth with a billboard reveal and an in-store fashion show featuring her exclusive dress design.

But that's not all: As of Monday, Oct. 26, Elizabeth's design is available online at Macys.com and in 12 Macy's stores, including Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall. And 20% of the purchase price of Elizabeth's dress will benefit Make-A-Wish through Dec. 31.

PHOTOS: Austin girl's wish to design a dress granted by Macy's, Make-A-Wish

1 / 16
Macy's

Elizabeth's wish celebration kicks off this year's Believe letter-writing campaign through Macy's, in partnership with Make-A-Wish. From Oct. 26 through Dec. 24, for every letter to Santa sent online at macys.com/believe or dropped off at Macy's stores, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish up to $1 million. 

As part of Macy’s Believe, select Macy’s locations across the U.S. will also celebrate the wishes of local Make-A-Wish children throughout the campaign.

WATCH: Community helps as Make-A-Wish pauses wish granting due to COVID-19

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hays, Williamson counties surpass total 2016 voter turnout during early voting

Amy Coney Barrett sworn onto Supreme Court at White House ceremony

No plans to provide military support at Texas polling locations, official says

Another whistleblower from AG Ken Paxton's office reportedly announces resignation