ATHENS, Tennessee — A celebration was in order this weekend. Mamie Sliger went another year around the sun as she turned 107 years old on Friday.

She lives at the Athens Place Senior Living Center. The center said Mamie has been with her husband for 64 years. She also has four children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

They also said that she loves to cook and garden when she can.