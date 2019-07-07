CLEVELAND — It was an All Star welcome for four Make-A-Wish kids Saturday afternoon at the Hilton in downtown Cleveland.

They were greeted with personalized All-Star Game swag, met up-and-coming players, and were the center of a lot of media attention.

17-year-old Sawyer Gordon was diagnosed in 2018 with Osteosarcoma, a cancer of the bone. When he was diagnosed, the lifelong baseball fan was told that he would never be able to play the game he loves again.

"It was shocking," said Gordon. "The whole world stood still. I was told I wouldn't be able to play baseball or football anymore and that just hurt my heart."

This time last year, he was undergoing treatment, even learning how to walk again.

"That was a battle but happy to be doing regular things again," said Gordon.

12-year-Zachary Pepper is currently in the middle of his battle with Leukemia. Away from hospitals and treatment, this weekend is an opportunity for him to just be a kid.

"It means the world," his mom, Kristen, said. "He's been looking forward to this since he found out he was granted the wish. It's just kind of pushed him through the whole diagnosis."

He will be undergoing treatment until 2021, but this wish gives him added inspiration to continue to battle his disease.

"I just keep fighting and never give up," said Zachary.

During MLB All-Star Week they’ll also get to experience the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, sit in on both the American and National Leagues’ batting practices throughout the weekend, attend the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and get a tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before going to the 90th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9th.