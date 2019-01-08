SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force officer had a homecoming surprise for his family and the rest of the crowd at Wednesday’s San Antonio Missions game.

Captain Nathan Lowman spent the past eight months serving in Iraq with the Air Force Reserves.

He came home to surprise his wife, Cynthia and their daughter, Teagan.

They thought they were just throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Captain Lowman disguised himself in full catcher's gear and caught the pitch before revealing himself to his family. He said the surprise was almost perfect.

“I’m very happy to be home, very happy to surprise them, even though she was suspicious,” he said. “This has been awesome. I can’t thank the San Antonio Missions enough.”

Tonight's surprise was part of the team’s initiative to honor family members of military members who are currently deployed.

