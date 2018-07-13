It's in the mid 90's outside but the Children's Hospital of San Antonio is decked out for Christmas.

The party planner, 11-year-old Reid Smith, this time last year was a patient.

"I went in for an MRI and they found a tumor on my upper spine area, so I had to have surgery for them to go in and remove it,” Smith said.

Reid's now in remission but didn't forget his birthday battling cancer.

"I got a ton of presents and I said, ‘Next year, I’m going to give presents to kids in the hospital,’” Smith recalled.

He collected presents and cash, raising $1,000 through a Facebook charity drive. The party includes a visit from Santa, coloring, crafts, and even cake. The celebration is a welcome gift for families praying for better health.

"It's giving entertainment to the kids that are here for long periods of time,” parent Destiny Garcia said.

"We appreciate everything they do to distract her from pain and everything. It's amazing,” Deisy Roca said.

Parents like Daisy Rangel say that days like this are a lot more than a party. They also serve as motivation to keep fighting.

"We've been here for about three and a half weeks now, and so she's doing a lot better, so this motivates her to come down and take her walks like she needs to, and it brings a smile to her face because we haven't seen that smile in a while,” Rangel said.

The staff from the Child Life Center is proud of Reid and his drive to give.

"He knows from firsthand experience what it's like to be in the hospital and that it can be intimidating, but by having items like this and experiences like this makes their stay and their experience a little more comfortable,” Child Life Coordinator Jessica Clayton explained.

One by one, kids got their presents and encouragement to keep being kids and to never give up.

"Just keep on fighting,” Smith said.

